TCS iON opens registration process for TCS National Qualifier Test for freshers

Tata Consultancy Services, one of India’s biggest IT companies, has announced that it is taking registrations from candidates who wish to appear in the TCS National Qualifier Test (NQT) in December 2021. Applications for the March cycle of exams is also open.

The exam is conducted by TCS iON , a strategic arm of the company, which among other things works also with educational institutions and examination boards.

The exam is conducted by the company every quarter, with the scores remaining valid for up to a period of two years. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies listed on the TCS iON job portal must appear for the exam. Some of the companies that recognise the scores of the NQT exam are Titan, Equifax, Croma, Tata Consultancy Services, Publicis Sapient, TeamLease Digital, WhiteHat Jr, upGrad and Tata Electronics.

The examination is a multi-level assessment that tests candidates on their cognitive abilities, industry-specific knowledge and specialisation skills. The score is made out of at least four distinct parts; the NQT (Cognitive Skills) Score, the Attitudinal Alignment NQT (Psychometric Test) Score, the Industry NQT Score, and the Subject NQT Score. Candidates can prepare themselves with four practice tests that can be attempted five times each. These practice tests include two cognitive skill tests and two IT programming tests.

The last date to apply for the December 2021 exams is December 15, and the tests will be held from December 25.

The following candidates can apply for the exams:

Students currently pursuing their graduation, post-graduation, diploma studies and are in the pre-final, final year or students who have passed out

Students with a degree and specialisation or discipline

Freshers with less than two years of experience can also apply for the exam

Candidates can register themselves by choosing the appropriate NQTs and applying for them through the official website. Interested candidates can find out more through the link for the TCS NQT website.