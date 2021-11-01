TCS extends registration date for 'Smart Hiring Program'; here's how to apply, eligibility criteria, other details

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended the registration date for its 'Smart Hiring Program' to November 30. Earlier, the last date of registration for the program was November 2.

Under this program, TCS is looking at hiring freshers who have passed in the year 2020, 2021 and 2022. The program is exclusively for BCA, B.Sc (Maths, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), B.Voc in CS/IT.

The test date will be announced soon and the interview will be announced after test results, the company said.

Also Read:

Also, students who perform exceptionally during the TCS Smart Hiring selection process will get an opportunity to join TCS Ignite – TCS' unique 'Science to Software' program.

Here's how to apply:

Logon to the TCS Next Step Portal

Register and apply for the TCS Smart Hiring process

Scenario A: If you are a registered user, kindly login and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on 'Apply For Drive'

Scenario B. If you are a new user, kindly click on 'Register Now', choose the category as 'IT' and fill in your details. Submit your application form and click on 'Apply For Drive'

Select your mode of the test (In-Centre or Remote) and click on "Apply"

To confirm your status, check 'Track Your Application'. The status should reflect as 'Applied for Drive'

Eligibility criteria:

Courses and discipline: Full-time graduates from BCA, B.Sc (Maths, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), B. Voc in CS/IT from 2020, 2021 and 2022 as the year of passing are eligible. Students from NIOS (Std 10 and Std 12) can be part of the test if they have full-time graduation.

Percentage: Students should have a CGPA of 5 or 50% throughout Academics in X/XII/and the above-mentioned graduation streams

Backlogs/Arrears/ATKT for YoP 2022: Only students from the Year of Passing 2022 are allowed 1 active backlog at the time of appearing for the exam. This backlog should be cleared within the stipulated time duration to be eligible for the program. Students from Year of Passing 2021 and 2020 should have completed the course with no pending backlogs.

Gap/Break in education: It is mandatory for students to declare gaps in education if any. The overall academic gap should not exceed 2 years.

Extended education: Students should not have any extended education in their highest qualification.

There are a total of 80 questions to be answered in 2 hours and it includes verbal ability (24 questions), reasoning ability (30 questions), numerical ability (26 questions).