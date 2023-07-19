TCS extends long-standing partnership with GE HealthCare to transform its IT operating model

According to GE Healthcare, the partnership with TCS will help the company to address evolving patient needs. Under the process, TCS would manage the development, maintenance, rationalization, and standardization of its enterprise IT applications.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its long-standing partnership with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. to help the company to transform its IT operating model.

GE HealthCare— a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator – said it was planning to build a scalable and globally unified IT operating model that is focused on digital transformation.

TCS said that this transformation would enable GE HealthCare to bring intelligent care solutions to over one billion patients across more than 160 countries.

Further, it would leverage advanced software engineering practices, combined with artificial intelligence and digital technologies, to drive faster time-to-value realisation, operational resilience and productivity.

“We are excited to expand this relationship and leverage our deep contextual knowledge and technological expertise to help GE HealthCare develop innovative new healthcare products and services that aim to enhance patient outcomes, while modernizing and supporting their existing application estate,” said TCS Corporate Accounts’ business head Anupam Singhal.

Meanwhile, commenting on the partnership, GE HealthCare’s chief information officer Jahid Khandaker said, “Our collaboration with TCS helps us deliver on our purpose to create a world where healthcare has no limits by rapidly addressing evolving patient needs, supporting medical technology research, and promoting investment in truly differentiating care solutions.”

Last week, TCS said that its revenue in US dollar terms stood at $7.22 billion for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1 FY24), in line with the $7.23 billion figure estimated by a CNBC-TV18 poll.

On a sequential basis, growth in the US dollar terms stood at 0.4 percent compared to expectations of 0.5 percent.