TCS doles out record dividend at 91 per share in FY23

That compares with Rs 21 per share for the same period last year and a full year dividend of Rs 43 per share (Interim 21+final 22) declared in FY22.

With a special dividend of Rs 67 per piece along with other three interim dividends of Rs 8 per share, the total cash dividend announced by the country’s largest software firm –Tata Consultancy Services --- has hit a record Rs 91 per share so far in FY23.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has been distributing dividend in every year since its listing in 2004, boast of an average dividend per share (DPS) of Rs 45.75 for the last ten years through FY22. Barring FY23, the highest ever dividend was paid in FY15 and FY20, wherein the DPS of software giant stood at Rs 79 and Rs 73, respectively.

In absolute terms, TCS’ total dividend payout for FY23 stands at Rs 33,297 crore. In comparison, other highest dividend-paying companies such as Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc have so far announced dividends to the tune of Rs 25,463 crore and Rs 15,422 crore, respectively.

Moreover, the special dividend of Rs 67 per share has taken TCS’s current payout ratio to more than 100 percent for FY23. Earlier, the company had announced special dividends in October 2019 and July 2014, Bloomberg data show.

TCS, which reported lower-than expected earnings in Q3 on account of reduced technology spends by clients, witnessed its bottom-line for nine-months to December 2022 expanding by 8.3 percent to Rs 30,755 crore.

