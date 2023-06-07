TCS clocks its second lowest employee addition ever in FY23

The company continues to remain the preferred employer and one of the largest job creators in IT services in several major markets, for both freshers and lateral hires. However, the 3.8 percent increase in FY23 is the second lowest increase in headcounts ever at TCS’s history.

The headcounts at country’s largest private employer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), grew at slowest pace in five years as easing demand prompted IT firms to go slow on hiring. At the end of FY23, TCS had a headcount of 614,795, translating a net addition of 22,600 employees. That compares with an addition of over one lakh employees in FY22 and more than 40,000 intake a year ago.

In fact, the 3.8 percent increase in FY23 is the second lowest increase in headcounts ever at TCS’s history. In FY18, the employee count of TCS had gone up by 7,775 or two percent, data compiled from Bloomberg showed.

"In FY23, we focused on utilising the spare capacity built up in the prior year and recalibrated our hiring especially as attrition started falling in the second half of the year. Our last twelve-month (LTM) attrition in IT services for the year was 20.1 percent," wrote Rajesh Gopinathan, the outgoing CEO and Managing Director, to shareholders.