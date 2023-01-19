TCS chosen by Bombardier as strategic partner for faster digital transformation

As the principal strategic partner, TCS will help Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier drive its organisation-wide IT and digital transformation that aims to enhance agility. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended at Rs 3,372.40, down by Rs 18.15, or 0.54 percent on the BSE.

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday, January 19, said the company has been selected as a strategic partner by Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation.

Bombardier selected TCS for its proven experience in delivering successful digital transformation programmes in the business aviation industry, as well as its extensive portfolio of intellectual property, the company said in an exchange filing.

As the principal strategic partner, TCS will help Bombardier drive its organisation-wide IT and digital transformation that aims to enhance agility. TCS will modernise the aviation leader’s legacy systems that support its engineering, manufacturing, aftermarket services, and defence activities.

Also, TCS will deploy and integrate new systems around the S/4 HANA ERP platform. This transformation of its application estate is expected to help Bombardier reduce technology debt, accelerate its cloud journey, promote innovation, and drive growth.

Additionally, TCS will transform Bombardier’s IT operating model using AI, machine learning, data, and cloud services to enhance agility, resilience, and user experience.

David Murray, Senior Vice President of Transformation, Operational Excellence and Information Technology, said Bombardier will undertake powerful IT and digital transformations to unlock further potential in strategic growth areas, including accelerating digital service offerings, sustainable aircraft designs and defence, all while continuing to progress lean manufacturing and operational excellence programmes.

Amit Bajaj, President of North America, TCS, said, "We are excited to partner with Bombardier in transforming their core enterprise functions across the supply chain, manufacturing, aftermarket, and information technology leveraging our twin strategy of SAP S/4 HANA-led ERP transformation and AI-driven IT operating model transformation."

