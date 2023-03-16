TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan’s resignation is a shocker: Prakash Diwan

"After a stellar career of over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a successful stint as Managing Director and CEO during the last six years, Rajesh Gopinathan has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests," the company said in a statement.
IT major TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has reigned, and the company nominated its global head of the BFSI division K Krithivasan as the CEO Designate with immediate effect, the firm said on Thursday.
Gopinathan will continue with the company till September 15, 2023, to provide transition and support to his successor.
Reacting to the resignation, Market Expert Prakash Diwan said, “Rajesh Gopinathan’s resignation is a shocker. There was no anticipation or indication that there would be a need to look at any transitory kind of development. The good thing is that in the 22 years and six years since he has been the CEO, he also I am sure continued with the Tata legacy of making sure that the organisation is first and the systems are strongly in place. So, I don’t see any reason why the transition will not be smooth. While the markets could get surprised and there could be a reaction tomorrow, it may also start giving it a little bit of chance for the transition to be smoother. However times are tough, so any damage could get amplified.”
