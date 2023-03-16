TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan’s resignation is a shocker: Prakash Diwan

"After a stellar career of over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a successful stint as Managing Director and CEO during the last six years, Rajesh Gopinathan has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests," the company said in a statement.

IT major TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has reigned, and the company nominated its global head of the BFSI division K Krithivasan as the CEO Designate with immediate effect, the firm said on Thursday.

Gopinathan will continue with the company till September 15, 2023, to provide transition and support to his successor.

"After a stellar career of over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a successful stint as Managing Director and CEO during the last six years, Rajesh Gopinathan has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests," the company said in a statement.