Five numbers that defined Rajesh Gopinathan's tenure as TCS CEO

Under Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS saw its market capitalisation double from $70 billion to just over $141 billion as of closing on March 16.

Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday made an unexpected announcement of MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan hanging his boots after an innings of 22 years at the company, of which the last six years were at the helm of affairs.

During his tenure at the top, the company saw its market value double and shares return more than 2.5x to its shareholders, along with generous dividend payouts and buybacks.

Let us take a look at Gopinathan's tenure as CEO through five numbers:

Share Price Returns

When Gopinathan took charge as MD & CEO of TCS, shares of the company traded at around Rs 1,208. Since then the stock scaled a record high of Rs 3,835, implying a return of 217 percent.

At the current market price of Rs 3,185, shares have returned 163 percent to its shareholders.

Chart Courtesy: Bloomberg Chart Courtesy: Bloomberg

Dividends and Buybacks

The shareholders of India's largest IT services company have received returns not only in the form of rising share prices but from other means like dividends, bonuses and buybacks as well.

Since Gopinathan took charge in February 2017, TCS has paid dividends worth Rs 352.5 to its shareholders. It has also conducted three share buybacks and announced a 1:1 bonus issue in 2018.

Market Capitalisation

Under Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS saw its market capitalisation double from $70 billion to just over $141 billion as of closing on March 16. In rupee terms, the company's market capitalisation has more than doubled to Rs 11.65 lakh crore from Rs 4.5 lakh crore in February 2017.

Financial Performance

The IT giant has also seen its revenue and net profit double from the first quarter of the financial year 2017, which was Gopinathan's first reporting quarter as CEO.

The growth of TCS under Gopinathan is evident from the fact that the company's BFSI revenue in the December quarter of the current financial year was nearly the same as the full quarter revenue of June 2017.

Employee Count

And, at the end comes the employee count. Tata Consultancy Services, better known as the crown jewel of Tata Group houses more than 6 lakh employees, an increase of 60 percent from the level it was in early 2017.

Employee count has increased from 3.85 lahk to 6.13 lakh as of the December quarter.

"After deep reflection and in discussion with the Chairman and the Board, we decided that the end of this fiscal year is a good time for me to step aside and pursue those interests," Gopinathan said post his resignation.

K Krithivasan, who is presently President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at Tata Consultancy Services, will replace him as CEO.

"Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I am confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team," Gopinathan said.

For Gopinathan, as he embarks upon the next phase of his journey, here at CNBC-TV18, we wish him all the very best.