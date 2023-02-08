TCS bags its biggest deal of the year - a $700 million one from a British life insurer

Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on February 8 announced it bagged its biggest deal of the 2022-2023 fiscal — an expansion of long-standing partnership with UK’s Phoenix Group to digitally transform its insurance business ReAssure using TCS technology BaNCS.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Delhi is one of the most populated cities prone to earthquakes in India — can it handle what Turkey couldn't
Feb 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
A look at Salman Rushdie’s Victory City and controversies surrounding the author
Feb 7, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Ways to save tax other than Section 80C with your home loan
Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
From boyhood heartthrob to a serious musician
Feb 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The $700 million deal is the largest banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) products and platform deal for TCS in the past three years. Phoenix is an old client of TCS for which the Indian tech giant was doing outsourcing and cloud work.
TCS BaNCS is a core banking software suite developed by Tata Consultancy Services for use by retail banks.
In a statement, R Vivekanand, President, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS, said, “Customer experience transformation has been a cornerstone of the TCS BaNCS platform’s value proposition. Towards this, we have been continuously investing in product and service innovation, setting a benchmark in the UK life and pensions industry. We are delighted to further expand our long-standing partnership with Phoenix Group to digitally transform its ReAssure business, drive synergies and improve the end-to-end customer experience.”