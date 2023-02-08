TCS bags its biggest deal of the year - a $700 million one from a British life insurer

Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on February 8 announced it bagged its biggest deal of the 2022-2023 fiscal — an expansion of long-standing partnership with UK’s Phoenix Group to digitally transform its insurance business ReAssure using TCS technology BaNCS.

The $700 million deal is the largest banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) products and platform deal for TCS in the past three years. Phoenix is an old client of TCS for which the Indian tech giant was doing outsourcing and cloud work.

TCS BaNCS is a core banking software suite developed by Tata Consultancy Services for use by retail banks.

In a statement, R Vivekanand, President, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS, said, “Customer experience transformation has been a cornerstone of the TCS BaNCS platform’s value proposition. Towards this, we have been continuously investing in product and service innovation, setting a benchmark in the UK life and pensions industry. We are delighted to further expand our long-standing partnership with Phoenix Group to digitally transform its ReAssure business, drive synergies and improve the end-to-end customer experience.”