TCS bags contract from Norwegian rail network operator Bane NOR

Bane NOR needed an end-to-end partner to better secure access to business systems by the employees, partners, and train operators, TCS said.

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced that the company has bagged a contract from Bane NOR, the Norwegian government agency responsible for maintaining, operating, and developing the Norwegian railway network.

Bane NOR has selected TCS for enabling secure access to the former’s digital systems, the Indian IT giant said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

As its strategic partner, TCS through its teams based in Norway and across Europe will provide services spanning identity governance and administration (IGA), access management, identity lifecycle management and application management operations in a managed services model.

Bane NOR needed an end-to-end partner to better secure access to business systems by the employees, partners, and train operators, TCS said.

TCS will deploy its TCS IdentiFence platform which is the identity and access management module of its Cyber Defense Suite.

The platform harnesses the power of automation and analytics to ensure the right access to digital assets.

The deal has come at a time when analysts have expressed fear that banking and financial services (BFS) clients of Indian IT services providers may reduce discretionary tech spending in the first half of financial year 2024 due to troubles in the banking sector.

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) is the largest vertical for Indian IT services companies, contributing significantly to their revenue.

TCS in February announced bagging a $700 million deal – its biggest in FY 2022-2023 — an expansion of long-standing partnership with UK’s Phoenix Group to digitally transform its insurance business ReAssure using TCS technology BaNCS.

Shares of TCS ended little changed at Rs 3,201.