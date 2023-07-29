TCS announced Shankar Narayanan, V Rajanna, Ashok Pai, Reguraman Ayyaswamy and Siva Ganesan will be designated as SMPs from July 31.

Tata Consultancy Services has announced multiple changes to its senior management personnel (SMP) positions. The company's executive vice-president and chief technology officer Ananth Krishnan will no longer be an SMP after July 31 as he will retire in October, TCS said in a stock exchange filing today, July 29.

The company also announced that chief services innovation officer Dr Harrick Vin will take over as an SMP from August 1. He is a TCS fellow with over three decades of experience in academia and industry. Prior to this role, Harrick headed TCS Digitate.

Tata Consultancy Services also announced that Rajashree R would no longer be senior management personnel. Shankar Narayanan, V Rajanna, Ashok Pai, Reguraman Ayyaswamy and Siva Ganesan will be designated as SMPs from July 31.

Shankar Narayan is the senior vice-president of the company and has been with TCS for over three decades. He has held important roles, including the global head of retail, CPG, travel and hospitality, head of TCS’ UK and Ireland market, among others.

Ashok Pai is the senior vice-president and global head of the company's cognitive business operations (CBO). Pai has played a huge role in helping enterprises keep pace with the digital economy.

Meanwhile, Reguraman Ayyaswamy has been with TCS for 29 years. He is the firm’s global head of the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital engineering units. He has helped create value-based solutions and services for accelerating integrated manufacturing and product development.

The global head of the Microsoft business unit, Siva Ganesan has been with TCS for over 32 years. The industry veteran has experience in sales, operations, program management, delivery and global account management. V Ranjanna is the head of TCS’ communications, media and technology businesses. He played a key role in the growth of the IT consultancy firm’s Hyderabad centre when he was its chief.