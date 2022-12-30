These five stocks doubled in 2022 and boosted these Mutual Funds holding them exclusively

The 180 percent returns that TCPL Packaging has had this year its best annual performance since 2014, during which it gained over 450 percent.

What is common between TCPL Packaging, Karnataka Bank, Rossell India, Himadri Specialty Chemicals and Titagarh Wagons? All five of them have vastly different areas of business but still share something that is common.

All five stocks doubled or more than doubled this year.

What is also common among the five is that they benefitted mutual funds that exclusively held these stocks are part of their various schemes.

Let us first take a look at these five stocks and the funds that exclusively held them: (Mutual Fund data provided by Nuvama)

Stock Returns In 2022 Held By Fund TCPL Packaging 191.29% DSP Mutual Fund Karnataka Bank 144.44% ITI Mutual Fund Rossell India 118.26% Quant Mutual Fund Titagarh Wagons 126.89% HDFC Mutual Fund Himadri Specialty Chemicals 122.31% Quant Mutual Fund

TCPL Packaging

TCPL Packaging is a leading supplier to the tobacco, liquor, consumer goods and food packaging industry in India. It is a leading manufacturer of folding cartons, printer blanks and outers and shelf-ready packaging.

The stock, with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,368 crore had more than tripled this year before a slight correction from its peak. Yet, the shares are up nearly 180 percent this year.

In the most recent quarter, TCPL's revenue increased 43 percent to Rs 361.7 crore, aided by higher volumes and better realisations in the domestic and export markets. The management on the earnings call said that the long-term trend for the industry remains very buoyant as the industry is expected to witness huge growth as India moves towards self-reliance in manufacturing across various businesses.

TCPL Packaging is held by the DSP Mutual Fund who has the stock as part of its DSP Core Fund and the DSP Smallcap Fund. However, over the last three years, the core fund has pared its stake down to 2.35 percent from 5.16 percent. On the other hand, the Smallcap fund has increased stake from 1.46 percent to 1.79 percent.

Karnataka Bank

Possibly one of the very few companies where the entire shareholding is Public, Karnataka Bank's shares have also doubled this year, comfortably outperforming most of its banking sector peers.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on December 12, the bank's MD & CEO Mahabaleshwara MS said that he expects loan growth for the lender to be in the mid-teens for the current financial year. Expressing caution but optimism over Net Interest Margin (NIMs), the lender's chief said that NIMs for the year could be in the range of 3.4 - 3.6 percent.

After its quarterly results in November, market expert Prakash Diwan said that he would want for this trend of earnings sustain but the results were positive from a clean-up and balance sheet strength perspective.

Shares of Karnataka Bank are held by ITI Mutual Fund, which holds just over 10.2 lakh shares worth nearly Rs 15.7 crore.

As per its latest shareholding pattern, even LIC has a 4.68 percent stake in the lender.

The surge in Karnataka Bank's shares is its best annual performance in a decade. The last instance of the stock doubling in a year goes back to 2012.

Rossell India

Starting off as Rossell Tea, the company added Aviation and Defence manufacturing to its businesses recently to pursue growth. The company, with a market capitalisation of over Rs 1,100 crore has recently approved the demerger of its defence and aerospace business into a separate entity.

Quant Mutual Fund is the only domestic mutual fund that has a stake in the company. Over the last three years, it has consistently increased its stake from 0.26 percent to 1.77 percent currently. As of date, the fund owns close to 7.7 lakh shares of the company worth nearly Rs 24 crore.

The last instance of Rossell India's shares doubling in a calendar year was back in 2014, when it gained 106.2 percent.

Titagarh Wagons

The manufacturer of freight wagons and passenger coaches has also seen its stock double its shareholder returns this year. The company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,600 crore and is trading near its record high.

Titagarh Wagons has turned out to be a winner for HDFC Mutual Fund which has held the stock as part of its various schemes. Through these funds, HDFC Mutual Fund currently holds close to 7 percent stake in the company, which, at current market price is valued at over Rs 170 crore.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last month, Umesh Chowdhary of Titagarh Wagons had mentioned that the company will target a metro car production figure of 200-250 every year. Chowdhary also spoke about sustainable EBITDA margin, which he expects to be in the 8-10 percent range.

Titagarh's 127 percent surge in a year is its third-best in a decade after the record-breaking years of 2014 and 2015.

Himadri Specialty Chemicals

The last on our list is the manufacturer of carbon materials and chemicals. This has turned out to be another winner for Quant Mutual Fund, which holds close to 21 lakh shares of the company, valued at Rs 21 crore.

In the September quarter, the company achieved record sales of Rs 1,059 crore. This was the second straight quarter of the company's sales crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

The company also managed to reduce its long-term debt and working capital days from 153 in financial year 2021 to 108 days currently.

Shares of the company have doubled for the first time after 2016.

A special mention for the shares of Venus Pipes, that have also doubled this year. However, the stock went public only in June and we are considering only the full calendar year performance.

However, there are some stocks that may have not doubled, but have still given substantial returns to the Mutual Funds that exclusively hold them.