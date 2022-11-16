TCNS Clothing shares surge after reports suggest marquee players interested in potential deal

Shares of TCNS Clothing are down 22 percent so far this year.

Shares of TA Associates-backed TCNS Clothing jumped over 8 percent on Wednesday after reports suggested that Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Fashion, and others were keen on buying the promoter’s stake in the company.

Reports suggested that potential bidders have shown an interest in buying TA Associates’ 29.24 percent stake in the company.

TCNS Clothing is known for the popular W and Aurelia brands of apparel and private equity firm TA Associates is its promoter entity.

CNBC-TV18 reported on August 5 that existing shareholders are looking for an exit from the company and have reportedly hired an investment bank for the sale of its stake to strategic buyers and private equity players.

The reports also suggested that PE players TPG Capital and Advent International were also interested in buying the stake.

The promoters may also consider selling the entire or a part of their 32 percent stake in TCNS Clothing, according to sources.

Besides TA Associates, Nalanda Capital holds a 7.01 percent stake and Elevation Capital has a 5.38 percent stake. Auburn and Steinberg own around 1.5 percent stake each.