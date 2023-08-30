CNBC TV18
Tatva Chintan Pharma QIP: Here are the funds who got allotted more than 5% shares

Majority of the allottment of the issue went to Nippon India AMC, who was allotted 21.25 percent shares each for two of its funds - Nippon India Small Cap Fund and Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS) fund.

Aug 30, 2023

Tatva Chintan Pharma QIP: Here are the funds who got allotted more than 5% shares
Specialty chemicals manufacturer Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has raised almost Rs 200 crore from nine institutional buyers by allotting them over 12 lakh shares through its qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer.

The company's fund-raising committee of directors approved the issue and allottment of 12.26 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,630 apiece. The issue price is at a 4.38 percent discount to the floor price of Rs 1,740.
Majority of the allottment of the issue went to Nippon India AMC, who was allotted 21.25 percent shares each for two of its funds - Nippon India Small Cap Fund and Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS) fund.
Goldman Sachs is the other fund house that was allotted 2.1 lakh shares or 17.5 percent of the shares issued during the QIP.
ICICI Prudential is the other fund house that was allotted shares for three of its funds - ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund, ICICI Prudential MNC Fund and ICICI Prudential Commodities fund.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the QIP, Tatva Chintan Pharma’s paid-up equity share capital increased from Rs 22.16 crore consisting of 2.2 crore equity shares to Rs 23.39 crore consisting of 2.3 crore equity shares.
Tatva Chintan Pharma manufactures a specialised and diverse range of products across structure-directing agents (SDA), phase transfer catalysts (PTC), and electrolyte salts. These products find application in end-user industries like automotive, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, personal care and flavours and fragrances.
Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma are trading 0.2 percent higher at Rs 1,762.35. The stock made its debut on the exchanges nearly two years ago, with an issue price of Rs 1,083. The stock more than doubled post listing, but has corrected from its 52-week high of Rs 2,650.
X