Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem shares gains on plans to raise funds

A Board meeting of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 to discuss a proposal for raising further capital.

The company manufactures a specialised and diverse range of products across structure-directing agents (SDA), phase transfer catalysts (PTC), and electrolyte salts. These products find application in end-user industries like automotive, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals , agrochemicals, personal care and flavours and fragrances.

It has two manufacturing facilities at Ankleshwar and Dahej SEZ, Gujarat, with an existing combined installed reactor capacity of 294KL and 27 assembly lines, having a research and development unit recognised by DSIR at Vadodara, Gujarat.

The company in Dahej SEZ, Gujarat has built a five-block facility on this 50,000 sq. meter area plot and exports 100 percent of products produced from this facility. In April, the company completed its brownfield expansion and developed two blocks with an investment of Rs 150 crore. The company has additional land to develop two more blocks at this site.

The company has a customer base spanning over 25 countries including the US, UK, China, Germany, Japan and South Africa. The company’s clientele includes names like Merck, Laurus Labs, Atul, SRF, Bayer, Navin Fluorine, Tosoh, Otsuka, Asian Paints, etc.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem shares made a strong debut on Dalal Street nearly two years ago, marking a listing gain of 95 percent.

Tatva Chintan Pharma is trading nearly 2 percent higher on NSE at 11:20 am on July 7.