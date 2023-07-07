CNBC TV18
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem shares gains on plans to raise funds

Jul 7, 2023

A Board meeting of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 to discuss a proposal for raising further capital.

The company manufactures a specialised and diverse range of products across structure-directing agents (SDA), phase transfer catalysts (PTC), and electrolyte salts. These products find application in end-user industries like automotive, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, personal care and flavours and fragrances.
It has two manufacturing facilities at Ankleshwar and Dahej SEZ, Gujarat, with an existing combined installed reactor capacity of 294KL and 27 assembly lines, having a research and development unit recognised by DSIR at Vadodara, Gujarat.
