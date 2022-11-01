Homebusiness newscompanies news

Tata Group to increase workforce at iPhone parts plant by up to 45,000

Tata Group to increase workforce at iPhone parts plant by up to 45,000

3 Min(s) Read

By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

Mini

In order to set up additional production lines, the plant in the Tamil Nadu's industrial town of Hosur would employ up to 45,000 women workers within 18 to 24 months. About 10,000 people, mostly women, are currently employed by the plant that makes iPhone housings, or the casings that keep the gadget together.

Tata Group is planning to expand the workforce at its electronics facility in southern India that manufactures iPhone components by tens of thousands of workers in an effort to bolster business with Apple Inc, according to a Bloomberg report.

Recommended Articles

View All

Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

IST3 Min(s) Read

“F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

IST2 Min(s) Read

View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

IST4 Min(s) Read

NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

IST2 Min(s) Read

In order to set up additional production lines, the plant in Tamil Nadu's industrial town of Hosur would employ up to 45,000 women workers within 18 to 24 months, according to sources with insight into the situation. About 10,000 people, mostly women, are employed by the plant that makes iPhone housings, or the casings that keep the gadget together.
The salt-to-software conglomerate is one of the Indian businesses attempting to gain from Apple's supply chain diversification outside of China. Even though India only produces a small portion of iPhones and their parts, the country is making progress in its competition with China, which is battling Covid-related lockdowns and political tensions with the US.
Also read: Foxconn quadruples bonuses to staff hit by China COVID lockdown
The Hosur facility, which spans more than 500 acres, reportedly employed 5,000 women in September, including those from indigenous tribal villages. To reduce the gender gap in the workforce, Indian businesses are looking to recruit more women.
According to the sources, women at the Hosur facility receive gross earnings of slightly over Rs 16,000 ($194) a month, which is approximately 40 percent higher than the industry average for Indian workers who use their hands or tools for assembly.
The agency reported that Tata also intends to offer training and education and that the employees receive free food and accommodation on campus.
India's burgeoning electronics sector is attempting to take advantage of China's challenges to deal with the pandemic. Foxconn Technology Group, Apple's primary manufacturing partner, is struggling with growing concerns that a Covid flare-up at its major Chinese facility will disrupt output before the crucial holiday shopping season.
Also read: Apple to Verizon — Top 10 most valuable brands in 2022
Foxconn, along with other Taiwanese contract manufacturers Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp, has upped iPhone production in India as part of a strategy to diversify beyond China. This move has also been supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's financial incentives programs. This has helped to increase iPhone exports from South Asian country.
Increased domestic component production would support India's efforts to penetrate deeper into the technology supply chain. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, rival iPhone housing suppliers include Lens Technology Co, Jabil Inc, and Lingyi iTech Guangdong Co.
Also read: Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year
Separately, sources with access to the matter stated in September that Tata Group is in discussions with Wistron to create an electronics manufacturing joint venture with the goal of assembling iPhones in India.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ApplefoxconniPhoneTata GroupWISTRON CORP

Next Article

Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global's first Indian-origin CEO, welcomes Joe Ucuzoglu to take over as he retires