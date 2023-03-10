All you need to know about the first Tata Group IPO in nearly two decades

Tata Technologies Ltd., a unit of passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors has filed its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The potential IPO, if approved, will become the first IPO from the Tata Group in nearly two decades.

The company plans on selling up to 9.5 crore shares, representing nearly 23.6 percent of its paid-up share capital through the IPO, according to the exchange filing.

About The Company

Tata Technologies is a global engineering services company that offers product development and digital solutions, including turnkey solutions to global OEMs and their tier-I suppliers globally.

It has over 9,300 employees and JLR and Tata Motors as its captive clients. For the financial year 2022, the company reported revenue growth of 46 percent, the strongest in its history.

The company also offers its services to adjacent industries like aerospace, transportation and construction heavy machinery industries.

The global Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) spend for 2021 stood at nearly $1.64 trillion and is likely to grow to as much as $2.33 trillion by 2025.

The Issue

Parent company Tata Motors Ltd., will be selling 8.1 crore shares or 20 percent stake through an Offer for Sale. According to the company's annual report of 2022, Tata Motors owns a 74.42 percent stake in Tata Technologies.

The entire issue will be an Offer for Sale (OFS) and hence, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Other selling shareholders in the IPO will be Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd., and Tata Capital Growth Fund I.

While Tata Motors had acquired its stake at Rs 7.4 per share, Alpha TC Holdings and Tata Capital Growth Fund had acquired their respective stakes at Rs 25.1 per share.

The Financials

As we highlighted above, Tata Technologies reported its highest ever revenue growth of 46 percent year-on-year for the previous financial year.

For the first nine months of the current financial year, the company's revenue and net profit has grown in double-digits compared to the same period last year. Operating margin has also seen expansion of nearly 300 basis points to 19.2 percent.

Benefits Of The Tata Technologies IPO

Partial monetisation of its stake in Tata Technologies is positive for Tata Motors.

This, along with the receipt of consideration of the EV deal with TPG will help Tata Motors reduce its debt levels. The company is confident of achieving zero net debt on its India business compared to a debt of Rs 12,000 crore as of December 2022.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal is ascribing a value of Rs 25-47 per share in Tata Motors for its stake in Tata Technologies.

Risk Factors

Here are some of the key risk factors highlighted by Tata Technologies in its Prospects:

Client Concentration

Most of the company's revenue comes from its top five clients, or anchor clients in particular. A significant portion of the top five also comes from a client called VinFast, who has been a client since 2018. Most of the master service agreements with the top five clients typically range between 3-5 years.

Anchor clients - or Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover contributed nearly 40 percent to the services revenue of Tata Technologies for the nine-months period of the current financial year. The number during the same period last year stood at 42.76 percent.

A loss of any of the top five clients or a deterioration in their financial position could result in a substantial loss of revenue for the company, according to its DRHP.

Foray Into Education Business

Tata Technologies has expanded its offerings in the education business through the iGetIT platform by upskilling and reskilling the latest engineering and manufacturing technologies to public and private sector academic institutions through curriculum development and competency center offerings.

The company cites expansion into enterprise customers as the rationale behind this foray. Majority of their current projects are with various state governments and public universities.

"Although we try to receive all or a substantial portion of our fees upfront, we may not be successful and may still be exposed to a counterparty default risk with government institutions," the company wrote in its DRHP.

Rupee Exposure

Nearly three-quarters of Tata Technologies' revenue comes from other currencies like the US Dollar, British Pound, Yuan, Euro, Singapore Dollar and the Swedish Krona. For the first nine months of last year, the figure stood at 65.1 percent.

Any significant appreciation of the rupee against the currencies in which the company does business can affect its competitiveness in the long-term. Such fluctuations can have a material impact on the company's reported results as the financial statements are presented in rupees.

"Our clients generally demand that all risks associated with such fluctuations are borne by us," according to its DRHP.

Fixed Price Contracts

60 percent of Tata Technologies' contracts are fixed priced as of the first nine months of the current financial year. The figure during the same period last year stood at 52.07 percent.

The company also undertakes time-and-material contracts, which are typically invoiced on a monthly basis for the services provided to clients.

However, the company mentioned that in case it is not able to manage costs successfully, especially in the fixed-price arrangements, some of their contracts could become unprofitable.