Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Tata Steel transfers stake in HSMS, TSAML to subsidiary cos

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tata Steel on Friday announced transferring of its 26 per cent stake in Himalaya Steel Mill Services Private Limited (HSMS) to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUISL) for an undisclosed amount.

    Tata Steel transfers stake in HSMS, TSAML to subsidiary cos
    Tata Steel on Friday announced transferring of its 26 per cent stake in Himalaya Steel Mill Services Private Limited (HSMS) to Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUISL) for an undisclosed amount.
    TSUISL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, the company said in a statement.
    It has also transferred its 100 percent stake held in Tata Steel Advanced Materials Limited (TSAML) to another subsidiary company Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL). Tata Steel did not disclose any financial details related to the share transfer.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Dixon Tech gets approval under PLI scheme for IT hardware manufacturing

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.00 -27.55 -2.37
    Britannia3,545.30 -50.50 -1.40
    JSW Steel671.30 -9.25 -1.36
    Power Grid Corp227.95 -2.85 -1.23
    Hindalco376.05 -3.35 -0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,135.95 -27.40 -2.36
    Power Grid Corp228.05 -2.85 -1.23
    Bajaj Auto4,174.10 -31.50 -0.75
    Asian Paints3,004.45 -18.85 -0.62
    Sun Pharma680.80 -3.95 -0.58
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.00 -27.55 -2.37
    Britannia3,545.30 -50.50 -1.40
    JSW Steel671.30 -9.25 -1.36
    Power Grid Corp227.95 -2.85 -1.23
    Hindalco376.05 -3.35 -0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,135.95 -27.40 -2.36
    Power Grid Corp228.05 -2.85 -1.23
    Bajaj Auto4,174.10 -31.50 -0.75
    Asian Paints3,004.45 -18.85 -0.62
    Sun Pharma680.80 -3.95 -0.58

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.17750.24
    Euro-Rupee88.2520-0.0870-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.74500.10600.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67150.00300.45
    View More