Tata Steel shares are up nearly 50 percent from 52-week-low: Is the shine coming back?

Tata Steel shares have been on a downward sloping trend line from the all time high of Rs 153 in August 2021. The stock regained back a bit in March 2022, but since then it hit its 52 week low at Rs 82.71 on June 23, 2022.

The shares of Tata Steel have gained a lot of momentum in the past one month gaining nearly 20 percent.

Tata Steel stock that closed at Rs 102 on December 23, 2022 is now trading at Rs 123.15 signifying a gain of over 20 percent. The shares are trading 0.45 percent up from the previous close on the BSE.

There are many factors that have been aiding the stock and makes it to be on the radar. On Wednesday, January 18, global brokerage firm CLSA upgraded its rating on the steelmaker from 'sell' to 'outperform' with a target price of Rs 135 per share.

CLSA believes Tata Steel is the biggest beneficiary of a demand-driven upcycle in China. It also said that the visibility on Kalinganagar expansion and Europe profitability is key.

Meanwhile the steel sector earnings have fallen considerably after peaking in the September quarter last year due to a combination of weak demand, weak pricing and higher coking coal cost. The key takeaway from this quarter though, is that the companies may report better EBITDA per tonne after a gap of four quarters.

For the December quarter, realisations for the overall industry are likely to decline by 2-3 percent compared to the previous quarter, which amounts to nearly Rs 1,500 per tonne. This will be due to price cuts and contract revisions during the quarter.

It can be estimated that on to the operating profit or EBITDA per tonne front, JSW Steel will deliver the biggest jump on a sequential basis, followed by SAIL, Tata Steel, and JSPL. EBITDA per tonne for Tata Steel's European business is likely to be a loss, due to a significant drop in prices and weak demand, resulting in an adverse product mix.