Tata Steel shares traded in the green on Monday after the steelmaker shared its provisional data on the production and delivery volumes for the October to December quarter on Friday.

The stock was trading higher after the company posted record domestic deliveries across segments in the first nine months of the 2022-2023 fiscal. Tata Steel shares have given a return of nearly 30 percent in the last six months as against benchmark Sensex which has risen 11.5 percent during the period.

For the first nine months, Tata Steel India crude steel production and deliveries were up 4 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis while domestic deliveries were up 10 percent annually, as per data shared by the firm in an exchange filing.

In the December ended quarter of FY23, Tata Steel India crude steel production stood at five million tons and was up 4 percent on YoY and QoQ basis. Deliveries stood at 4.73 million tons and were up 7 percent YoY primarily driven by 11 percent growth in domestic deliveries, which also led to improvement in product mix, the statement added.

During the three-month period, Tata Steel Europe steel deliveries stood at 1.96 million tons and were lower on YoY basis, however, they witnessed a 5 percent jump on a sequential basis. Production was lower on a QoQ as well as YoY basis.

Segment-wise, automotive and special products deliveries stood at 2 million tons for nine months of FY23 and were up 7 percent on YoY basis, surpassing the previous best recorded in the corresponding period in FY19. For the quarter, deliveries were lower due to a drop in automotive production.

Tata Steel added that its ‘Branded Products and Retail’ segment deliveries stood at 4.1 million tons and were up 10 percent YoY, similar to the previous best in 9MFY20. For the quarter, deliveries were up 13 percent YoY. Tata Tiscon registered best ever quarterly sales enabled by expanded reach.

‘Industrial Products & Projects’ segment deliveries stood at 5.2 million tons and were up 13 percent YoY, surpassing the previous best recorded in 9MFY20. For the quarter, deliveries were up 15 percent YoY and were the best ever quarterly sales driven by increase in value added products.

Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for Individual Home builders, grew by around 49 percent YoY to Rs. 1,419 crore in FY23’s first nine months, the firm’s provisional data shows.