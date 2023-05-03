Tata Steel expects benefits of low coking coal costs to reflect only two quarters later

For the quarter, Tata Steel managed to reduce debt by Rs 3,900 crore to Rs 67,810 crore.
Tata Steel MD & CEO TV Narendran believes that the benefits of low coking costs will reflect only in the second quarter of financial year 2024. He further said that coal consumption costs in the June quarter will be higher by $10 per ton on a sequential basis.
For the March quarter, Tata Steel reported results that were higher than analyst expectations on all fronts. EBITDA margin of 11.5 percent was nearly 200 basis points above the CNBC-TV18 expectation of 9.8 percent.
Tata Steel's EBITDA per tonne for the India business was marginally lower on a year-on-year basis at Rs 16,719, primarily due to lower coking coal consumption cost, operating efficiencies and lower purchases at profit centers. Narendran expects this metric to remain lower due to weak volumes and higher coal costs.
For the quarter, Tata Steel managed to reduce debt by Rs 3,900 crore to Rs 67,810 crore. Aside of this, the board also declared an interim dividend worth Rs 3.60 per share.
Narendran said that the plan to reduce debt by $1 billion is back on track. The company missed the same in financial year 2023 due to the Neelanchal Ispat acquisition.
For the June quarter, Narendran expects steel prices to be higher by Rs 1,200 per tonne on a sequential basis.
Tata Steel's European business saw EBITDA per tonne of $94, compared to expectations of an EBITDA loss of $107 per tonne. Narendran believes that challenges in the European business will continue as the company realigns its blast furnaces. He also said that EBITDA per tonne for Europe will not worsen, but get marg\inally better from current levels.
Tata Steel is still pursuing its request for a financial package with the UK government. The company had sought 1.5 billion pounds from the UK government to execute its decarbonisation plans.
Tata Steel owns the UK's largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country.
Narendran said that while talks are ongoing with the UK government, not much progress has been made.
Amit Dixit, an analyst at ICICI Securities, told CNBC-TV18 that he expects Tata Steel's debt to decrease by Rs 8,000 crore going forward, and has given the company an "Add" rating.
Dixit also stated that he expects the European division of Tata Steel to generate an EBITDA/tonne of $35. This is noteworthy, as the European market has been challenging for steel manufacturers in recent years due to oversupply and low demand.
Shares of Tata Steel are trading 0.6 percent lower at Rs 109.60.
First Published: May 3, 2023 1:34 PM IST
