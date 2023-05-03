English
Tata Steel expects benefits of low coking coal costs to reflect only two quarters later

By Nigel D'Souza  May 3, 2023 1:46:03 PM IST (Updated)

For the quarter, Tata Steel managed to reduce debt by Rs 3,900 crore to Rs 67,810 crore.

Tata Steel MD & CEO TV Narendran believes that the benefits of low coking costs will reflect only in the second quarter of financial year 2024. He further said that coal consumption costs in the June quarter will be higher by $10 per ton on a sequential basis.

For the March quarter, Tata Steel reported results that were higher than analyst expectations on all fronts. EBITDA margin of 11.5 percent was nearly 200 basis points above the CNBC-TV18 expectation of 9.8 percent.
Tata Steel's EBITDA per tonne for the India business was marginally lower on a year-on-year basis at Rs 16,719, primarily due to lower coking coal consumption cost, operating efficiencies and lower purchases at profit centers. Narendran expects this metric to remain lower due to weak volumes and higher coal costs.
