Tata Steel plans Rs 16,000 crore consolidated capex in FY24

Tata Steel plans a consolidated capex of Rs 16,000 crore, focusing on India and Europe, with an emphasis on sustainability and downstream operations. Discussions continue for the UK business.

Tata Steel has announced plans for consolidated capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 16,000 crore for both its domestic and global operations in the current financial year. Of this amount, Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for standalone operations and Rs 2,000 crore for its subsidiaries in India, according to TV Narendran, the CEO & MD, and Koushik Chatterjee, the Executive Director & CFO.

In the company's annual report for 2022-23, the executives stated that the projected capex for FY24 is set at Rs 16,000 crore on a consolidated basis, which will be funded through internal accruals over the course of the year. They further specified that out of this amount, Rs 10,000 crore will be directed towards Tata Steel Standalone operations, with the Kalinganagar project accounting for approximately 70 percent of it. The company is currently expanding the capacity of its plant in Kalinganagar, Odisha, from 3 metric tonnies (MT) to 8 MT.

The officials said the company's other Indian subsidiaries, which are currently undergoing expansion with value-accretive projects, particularly in downstream operations, essential for meeting customer needs and improving the value-added product mix, will have a capex of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Regarding Tata Steel's operations in Europe, Tata Steel Nederland is expected to incur a capex of Rs 1,100 crore for the relining of its blast furnace, which is already underway. The remaining capex will be primarily allocated to sustainability, environmental initiatives, and improvement projects, as outlined by the company leaders.

Narendran had previously said that Tata Steel had planned a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 12,000 crore for its operations in India and Europe during the 2022-23 financial year. Of this amount, Rs 8,500 crore was earmarked for India and Rs 3,500 crore for European operations.

In the UK, Tata Steel has engaged in active and detailed discussions with the UK government regarding the future of its business there. Considering the UK's decarbonisation journey and increasing carbon costs, it has become evident that for the long-term sustainability of steelmaking, the Port Talbot plant must transition to alternative green technologies. These discussions are ongoing, and simultaneously, some of Tata Steel UK's existing heavy-end assets will reach the end of their life in the next few years.

The management of Tata Steel UK will evaluate various scenarios concerning the future configuration of the business and will consult with relevant stakeholders before making strategic decisions. The officials emphasized that any decision-making process will also take into account market conditions, customer requirements, supply chain impacts, and the safety of employees.