Tata Steel plans Rs 16,000 crore consolidated capex in FY24

Tata Steel plans a consolidated capex of Rs 16,000 crore, focusing on India and Europe, with an emphasis on sustainability and downstream operations. Discussions continue for the UK business.

Tata Steel has announced plans for consolidated capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 16,000 crore for both its domestic and global operations in the current financial year. Of this amount, Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for standalone operations and Rs 2,000 crore for its subsidiaries in India, according to TV Narendran, the CEO & MD, and Koushik Chatterjee, the Executive Director & CFO.

In the company's annual report for 2022-23, the executives stated that the projected capex for FY24 is set at Rs 16,000 crore on a consolidated basis, which will be funded through internal accruals over the course of the year. They further specified that out of this amount, Rs 10,000 crore will be directed towards Tata Steel Standalone operations, with the Kalinganagar project accounting for approximately 70 percent of it. The company is currently expanding the capacity of its plant in Kalinganagar, Odisha, from 3 metric tonnies (MT) to 8 MT.

The officials said the company's other Indian subsidiaries, which are currently undergoing expansion with value-accretive projects, particularly in downstream operations, essential for meeting customer needs and improving the value-added product mix, will have a capex of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.