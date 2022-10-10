Tata Steel partners Technology Metals Australia to cut emissions in steel applications

By Nishtha Pandey

Tata Steel, which is targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, has partnered with vanadium developer Technology Metals Australia Limited to reduce emissions in steel applications.

According to Technology Metals Australia's filing at Australian Securities Exchange Ltd (ASX), the companies entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding in which both parties will discuss requirements for downstream vanadium processing.

The MoU is effective for five years unless the parties mutually agree to terminate earlier formally, the filing from Technology Metals Australia said.

Discussions will also include potential investment by Tata Steel into Technology Metals Australia or Murchison Technology Metals Project, according to the filing.

Technology Metals Australia is an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of its flagship, 100 percent owned Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP) located 40 km southeast of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia

“Technology Metals Australia is excited to be partnering with Tata Steel, one of the world’s largest steelmakers, and furthering Australia’s important trade relationship with India. Together, the companies can play an important part in reducing emissions in steel applications as the world progresses towards net zero carbon emissions,” said Ian Prentice, managing director of Technology Metals Australia.

Rajiv Mukerji, vice-president of strategic procurement at Tata Steel, said the deal aligned with the company's strategy to ensure reliable, stable raw material supplies.

“Vanadium is a key component in Tata Steel’s steelmaking process to increase strength and reduce weight, and as our customers increasingly look to reduce their carbon emissions, we anticipate demand for these products to grow,” Mukerji said.