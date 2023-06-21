Tata Steel on a good footing with strong domestic growth story and capacity expansion underway

The ongoing amalgamation process of seven of its subsidiaries and one associate company into Tata Steel is expected to be concluded by the end of FY24. The amalgamation will enable it to achieve higher synergies, cost savings, focused capex, increase market presence across product lines, etc.

Tata Steel is planning a significant capex to augment its Indian capacity to 40mt from 21mt by FY30. This is owing to a robust steel demand across key sectors, such as construction, infrastructure, automobiles, railways and white goods. The backward integrated player remains buoyant about domestic steel demand over the next decade.

In the fourth quarter of FY23 , Tata Steel reported an 84 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566 crore due to falling demand in Europe and weak steel prices. The total revenue at Rs 62,961 crore was higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 58,962 crore. Although, full year performance was affected by lower steel demand in second half, rising interest rates, elevated input costs and geopolitical volatility.

The company is increasing its downstream capacity across tubes (1mt to 4mt), wires (0.45mt to 1mt), tinplate (0.38mt to 1mt), and DI (0.2mt to 1mt). Motilal Oswal says Tata Steel's focus on product enrichment will help the company to augment its portfolio of value-added products. The brokerage has a Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110. The current market price is Rs 113.