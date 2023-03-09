Analysts turn bullish on Tata Steel, say worst is behind the company

Kotak Institutional Equities believes that domestic steel margins have bottomed out and should recover to mid-cycle levels from the March quarter this year.

Brokerage firm Jefferies has highlighted Tata Steel as a top pick among metal names, citing last year's underperformance as a buying opportunity within the sector.

The note comes a day after Kotak Institutional Equities had upgraded the stock to buy from reduce. The firm believes that domestic steel margins have bottomed out and should recover to mid-cycle levels from the March quarter this year.

Kotak expects multiple growth and margin acceleration projects will further aid earnings for Tata Steel. "Weakness in European operations is likely to continue in the near-term but the worse is behind," the Kotak note said.

Chinese steel spreads remain below mean, according to Kotak, and have upside risks in case of a stimulus-led strong demand from the second half of 2023. Similar points were highlighted by Jefferies, which said that China's economic data is showing signs of recovery with manufacturing PMI rising to the highest in 11 years.

Kotak is factoring in standalone operating profit or EBITDA for Tata Steel at Rs 14,135 and Rs 14,500 for financial year 2024 and 2025, compared to Rs 9,997 per tonne in the December quarter.

Jefferies also noted that Indian HRC prices, after falling 13 percent in 2022, has also improved 8 percent so far this year, but are still at a 3 percent discount to landed imports from China.

Tata Steel's European business contributes only Rs 11 per share of the Enterprise Value, according to Jefferies. "We see the recent underperformance as a buying opportunity in Indian metals," the note said.

Kotak expects operating losses for Tata Steel's European business to continue for the time being but is likely to improve. "A potential closure or divestment of the UK business provides upside risk," Kotak wrote in its note.

Tata Steel offers attractive risk-reward, according to Kotak, who raised its price target to Rs 130 from Rs 115 earlier. Jefferies also has a price target of Rs 145 on Tata Steel.

Shares of Tata Steel are trading 1.9 percent higher at Rs 108.5, and are among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.