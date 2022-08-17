Tata Steel, JSW Steel and JSPL may take a breather as export duty may not support prices

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Steel stock price: Tata Steel, JSW Steel and JSPL may be headed to some consolidation after showing investors with double-digit returns in the past few weeks. Experts feel any rally in steel stocks is an opportunity to take profit.

Major steel stocks — from the likes of Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power — were a mixed bag on Wednesday after a broad rally in the past few weeks. Analysts remain cautious on the steel space as they fear an expected reduction in the export duty might not be enough to prop up prices, and suggest using any rally to exit stocks.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL — India's largest steelmakers by sales — have rewarded investors with returns to the tune of around 17-28 percent in the past one month, outperforming the Nifty50 benchmark.

This comes at a time when global steel prices have retreated after touching a record high in April following a broad rally that lasted two back-to-back years. Supply disruptions on account of the Ukraine crisis have boosted realisations on exports for domestic steelmakers.

CLSA continues to be cautious on the sector. Expectations of an export duty cut and easing rates of coking coal — an essential input in the steel-making process — have boosted steel stocks, according to the brokerage.

Major steelmakers have urged the government to reduce or remove the export duty on steel products amid falling prices and rising domestic supply.

The Centre had in May levied a 15 percent duty on major steel products to improve the availability of the alloy in the domestic market, though it removed the import duty on key raw materials for the sector.

According to ICICI Direct, the levy of a hefty export duty on major steel products is a big blow for domestic steel companies, in the form of a lower EBITDA per tonne in the domestic market over the short to medium term.

A key metric of profitability for steelmakers, EBITDA per tonne determines how much a company earns on every tonne of finished steel products.

A change in the duty structure is unlikely to translate to higher prices, said CLSA, which sees China's strong stimulus as a key risk for the sector. The brokerage maintained an 'underperform' rating on Tata Steel. It has a 'sell' on JSW Steel and an 'outperform' on JSPL.

Steel stocks are up for some consolidation, which should give traders an opportunity to exit, AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com.

"Steel not going to move up in a hurry with signs of a global slowdown... Any rally in steel stocks should should be used to exit. If I were a trader, I would take profit from the steel space now," he said.

Analysts believe the July-September period is a seasonally weak quarter for the industry marked with softer demand.

Crisil expects steel to decline to Rs 60,000 per tonne by March 2023 on weak seasonality with the onset of monsoon, after hitting a high of Rs 76,000 per tonne in April.

This week, China’s central bank sent jitters across global financial markets with a cut in the key interest rate after data showed slowing economic activity in the country.