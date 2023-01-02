Here's why Tata Steel and Hindalco can rally another 33% and 25% from their current levels

Jefferies' price targets imply a potential upside of 33 percent and 25 percent for Tata Steel and Hindalco respectively.

Buy / Sell Hindalco share TRADE

Brokerage firm Jefferies has turned positive on Indian metal companies after exercising caution for over a year. It believes that worst on the EBITDA margin front is done for India's steel companies and majority of the earnings cuts are also well past.

As a result, the brokerage has upgraded Tata Steel and Hindalco to buy from their earlier rating of hold. The revised price targets of Rs 150 (Rs 95 earlier) and Rs 600 (Rs 390 earlier), imply a potential upside of 33 percent and 25 percent respectively from their current levels.

The Chinese government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to support local property markets and has set a new direction for Covid-19 policy to stabilise the economy. Lockdowns in China were one of the key reasons behind the weakening global metal outlook in 2022. Jefferies believes that the latest measures should drive a recovery in metal demand in the new year. However, the strength in India and a recovery in China could be offset by weakness in the US and the European Union.

Jefferies also spoke about the fall in Metal prices, which now appear to have bottomed. The China export HRC (flat) steel price declined 40 percent from $860 in April to $515 in November, but has since recovered to $595 on these recovery prospects. Asian steel raw material spread is now 10 percent below its long-term average. Similar is the case with Indian HRC prices, which are at par with landed Chinese imports.

While metal prices and spreads might remain volatile near-term, we believe the big correction is behind, and any positive macro developments in China could provide upside. Tata Steel's valuations are attractive, according to Jefferies. That, along with its rising share of the high-margin India business in volumes and continued deleveraging is what keeps them bullish on the stock. It expects negative free cash flow for Tata Steel in the current financial year, but expects the same to turn positive in financial year 2024. Brownfield expansions should also start contributing to volumes by financial year 2025, according to Jefferies. Tata Steel's valuations are attractive, according to Jefferies. That, along with its rising share of the high-margin India business in volumes and continued deleveraging is what keeps them bullish on the stock. It expects negative free cash flow for Tata Steel in the current financial year, but expects the same to turn positive in financial year 2024. Brownfield expansions should also start contributing to volumes by financial year 2025, according to Jefferies.

Hindalco's wholly-owned subsidiary Novelis' near-term outlook has deteriorated due to potential inventory correction in cans, a slowdown in building and construction activity and a margin squeeze from higher energy costs and lower scrap spreads. Novelis contributes 50-60 percent of Hindalco's overall EBITDA.

However, Jefferies says that the medium-term demand outlook is good as it will benefit from the shift aluminium from steel in autos and from plastics and glass in beverage cans. The higher exposure to the downstream business gives it less exposure to EBITDA volatility as compared to peers. The brokerage also expects Hindalco's annual debt to decline by 4-6 percent annually until financial year 2025.

Shares of Tata Steel and Hindalco are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index on Monday, trading with gains of 5.2 percent and 3.3 percent respectively.