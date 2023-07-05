Future holds many opportunities for Tata Steel, says Chairman Chandrasekaran

By Moneycontrol News

Tata Steel Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran highlighted the numerous opportunities that lie ahead for Tata Steel in his speech at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 5.

Despite the challenging global environment, Chandrasekaran expressed optimism about the Indian economy , stating that it remains on a positive trajectory. The company projected an estimated GDP growth of around 6.1 percent for India in 2023-34, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing economies.