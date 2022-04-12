Tata Steel completes acquisition of SAIL's stake in S&T Mining

Tata Steel on Tuesday said that it has completed the acquisition of entire stake held by state-owned SAIL in S&T Mining. The acquisition is part of Tata Steel Group portfolio restructuring and simplification strategy.

Tata Steel had recently said that it has executed a share purchase pact with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for acquiring the latter's entire 50 percent stake in S&T Mining Co Ltd. On completion of the acquisition, S&T Mining has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel. "...the company has yesterday, i.e. April 11, 2022, completed the acquisition of the entire equity stake held by SAIL in S&T Mining," Tata Steel said in a filing to BSE.

S&T Mining, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL, was incorporated for the purpose of acquiring coal blocks, carrying out exploration, obtaining regulatory approvals and licences, development of mine, extraction and mining of coal from the identified blocks. S&T Mining is non-operational since 2018-19.

Also read: