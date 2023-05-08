Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

3 Min(s) Read
Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) said during its March quarter results that Tata Starbucks is looking to rapidly expand its presence in the coming years.
Tata Starbucks has announced the national rollout of its small cup size ‘Picco.’ It has also introduced a new beverage and food line-up. Localised beverages such as South Indian Filter Coffee and Masala Chai, among others are now part of its menu.
This rollout comes after the Coffee chain started a pilot of the Picco size and localized menu options in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Gurgaon, and Indore last July.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks said that the idea for the company is to create new growth avenues by creating new and more occasions for consumers to visit a Starbucks outlet.