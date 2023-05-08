English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsTata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shilpa Ranipeta  May 8, 2023 5:33:35 AM IST (Updated)

Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) said during its March quarter results that Tata Starbucks is looking to rapidly expand its presence in the coming years.

Tata Starbucks has announced the national rollout of its small cup size ‘Picco.’ It has also introduced a new beverage and food line-up. Localised beverages such as South Indian Filter Coffee and Masala Chai, among others are now part of its menu.

Recommended Articles

View All
Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


This rollout comes after the Coffee chain started a pilot of the Picco size and localized menu options in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Gurgaon, and Indore last July.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks said that the idea for the company is to create new growth avenues by creating new and more occasions for consumers to visit a Starbucks outlet.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X