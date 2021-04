The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata Group. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it is allowing the appeals filed by Tata Group.

"The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated December 18, 2019 is set aside," the bench said.

It said, "...all the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and SP Group is liable to be dismissed."

The apex court had on January 10 last year granted relief to Tata group by staying the NCLAT order by which Mistry was restored as the executive chairman of the conglomerate.

Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was ousted four years later.

Unfortunately there was a lot of angst caused to the principal persona concerned. The verdict is going to be a precedent for future corporate governance cases. The terms of separation is not a litigable issue it has to be decided by consensus. The valuation is not a matter of the court and the valuers will decide. Ratan Tata in a tweet: "I appreciate and am grateful for the judgement passed by the honourable Supreme Court today. It is not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group. It reinforces the fairness and justice displayed by our judiciary."

CJI Bobde-bench reads judgment in the Tata vs Mistry case: All questions are to be answered in favour of Tata sons. The appeals of the Tata Sons are to be allowed, Pallonji Group plea to be dismissed. NCLAT judgment of Dec 2019 has been stand aside. At this stage, we can adjudicate on fair compensation for Pallonji Group for their shareholding. We leave it open for parties to decide between themselves as under Article 75.

If it wasn't for the near-divine status of the parties butting heads in the Mistry-Tata spat, we could probably have put it all down to alpha male aggression. In truth, the unfolding dispute had at least two 'burning questions' over elements of corporate governance that demanded judicial determination. First, who controls a company; the majority shareholder or its Board of Directors? Second, if an independent director finds himself in conflict with the majority shareholder, should the law allow the shareholder to remove him? With the filing of the appeal against NCLATs December 18 order in Mistry v Tata Sons Limited, the Supreme Court will have the burden of addressing at least one of these two questions.

In January 2020, Supreme Court had stayed the operation of the NCLAT judgment that restored Cyrus Mistry as Chairperson of Tata Sons.

CJI SA Bobde-led bench of Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment in the Tata-Mistry case. In December 2020, SC had concluded hearings and reserved judgment

