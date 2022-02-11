Tata Sons reappoints N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for five years

The board commended the performance of Chandrasekaran and unanimously approved his reappointment as Executive Chairman for five years. The reappointment was endorsed by Ratan N Tata, who attended Friday's board meeting as a special invitee.

Tata Son's board of directors, in a meeting today, approved the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran for a term of five years, the company stated in a press release.

Ratan Tata. who was a special invitee at this meeting, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran and recommended that his term be renewed for a further five-year period, the statement added.

The board commended the performance of Chandrasekaran and unanimously approved his reappointment as Executive Chairman for five years. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the members of the board also deliberated on new appoints to a few vacant board seats.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said.