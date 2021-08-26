Tata Sons Annual Report 2021: Key re-appointments, remunerations, financial performance and more

The annual report reveals that the salary of group CFO Saurabh Agarwal is set to be increased by 35 percent to Rs 21.45 crore in this particular fiscal. This will take him to the top-level executive pay bracket in Tata Group, right after executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Sons annual report for 2021 throws up some interesting information such as the remuneration for the directors, the performance of the group's holdings in the market, and its financial performance, but importantly, its impeccable governance.

The Annual General Meeting of Tata Sons is the much-awaited event, going forward, to be held on September 14. There are some key re-appointments on the board of Tata Sons, which are coming up for shareholder approval next, and that include the group CFO Sourabh Agarwal reappointment as ED, Tata Motors’ Ralph Speth as non-executive director and Harish Manwani as an independent director.

Apart from that, the group is also going to seek shareholders' nod for the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise funds on a private placement basis. In another notice, they had shared that Rs 40,000 crore is what they need to raise, or at least the approval is required.

One important detail shared in the annual report is the remuneration of group CFO Saurabh Agarwal, which is set to be increased by 35 percent to Rs 21.45 crore in this particular fiscal. This will take him to the top-level executive pay bracket in Tata Group, right after executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel’s TV Narendran gets more than Rs 15 crore after a hefty pay hike given to him in this financial year.

The other few things to watch out for is the company's performance. The market capitalisation for FY21 of the combined entity comes in at Rs 17.8 lakh crore, while the company has also clocked in bumper profits because of the profits made out of TCS share buyback.

For more, watch the video