Tata Power subsidiary wins nearly Rs 600 crore order from NHDC

By CNBCTV18.com

Tata Power's subsidiary has won an order from NHDC worth nearly Rs 600 crore. The win has taken the subsidiary's order book close to Rs 15,000 crore.

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy will set up a 125 megawatt peak (MWp) floating solar project from NHDC. The order is valued at Rs 596 crore.

MWp stands for Megawatt Peak, which is a unit of measurement for the output of power from a source such as solar or wind where the output may vary according to the strength of sunlight or wind speed.

NHDC is a Joint Venture between NHPC and the Madhya Pradesh government, involved in the development of hydropower and other renewal energy potential in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this year, NHDC had invited bids for the project at the Omkareshwar reservoir in Madhya Pradesh. On completion, it will be one of India's largest floating solar power projects.

Tata Power owns 93.94 percent stake in its Renewable Energy business. The project will be commissioned within 13 months from the date of award. The intention is to provide sustainable power to MP Power Management Company Ltd.

"This partnership will highlight our working and project execution diversity to promote green energy across sectors," TPREL CEO Ashish Khanna said in an exchange filing. "This project is a true reflection of our ability to pioneer world-class solar projects within a short period of time."

With this order win, Tata Power Solar's order book now stands at Rs 14,908 crore with its solar project portfolio now at 9.8 GWp.

Tata Power Solar was established in 1989 as a joint venture between Tata Power and British Petroleum Solar. It now operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power. Tata Power Solar operates a world-class manufacturing unit in Bangalore, with a production capacity of 635 MW of modules and 500 MW of cells.

Shares of Tata Power are fluctuating between gains and losses at Rs 241.20. The stock is up 8 percent this year and has gained 82 percent over the last 12 months.