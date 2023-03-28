The company also launched a fleet of electronic vehicles for its Mumbai-based operations and maintenance work.

Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday said it is ready to manage the increased demand for power in the city this summer without any load shedding.

The company discussed its summer preparedness, consumer initiatives and transmission and distribution roadmap in Mumbai. The company also launched a fleet of electronic vehicles for its Mumbai-based operations and maintenance work.

During the briefing, the company discussed the measures it has taken to ensure that there will be no load shedding during summer.

Mumbai's summer demand has increased by 14 percent, in line with its peak, which is expected to be up to 3,851 MW, a increase of 483 MW from the previous summer. In response, Tata Power has increased its network and added 34 customers' station.

The company assured that Mumbai will not witness any power shortage and that the load growth in India's financial capital won't be as high as the national load growth. Mumbai's load growth will be at 6 percent as compared to its earlier growth of 3-4 percent.

The distribution and transmission companys's president, Sanjay Banga, also discussed the company's proposal to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) and the Maharashtra Government for a transmission corridor of 400 KV, compared to the current 220 KV, to ensure that Mumbai's power needs are met in the long term.

"We assure our customers that power will be available this summer," Banga said.

The event was held at Tata Power's Dharavi Receiving Station and attended by distribution head Nilesh Kane, transmission head Vishwas Shrikhande, and Power System Control Center's head Milind Gole.

