Tata Power gears up to face power demand which is likely to surge further

As India approaches the summer season, concerns about meeting the peak demand for power are on the rise. According to Praveer Sinha, the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Power, the peak summer demand for electricity is likely to be much higher than in previous years.

“To cater to that requirement, it is important that all our power plants operate at full capacity,” he said.

Sinha said Tata Power's Mundra power plant operated between May and December 2022, and that four units of 4,000 MW are likely to operate at full capacity during the upcoming summer season. “All the four units will definitely operate at full capacity as we had been doing last year. So you can expect that 3,200 MW of power will definitely come,” he said.

The government on Monday ordered power plants based on imported coal to run at full capacity for three months starting March 16. It has invoked its emergency powers under section 11 of the Electricity Act, because the government is expecting power demand to surge to 229 GW in April, compared with 210 GW in January.

“It is a very good and timely move by government of India to invoke Section 11,” he said. Sinha also revealed that discussions were on for signing a Supplementary Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) along the lines of Section 11. Such an agreement would allow Tata Power to supply power to critical areas during peak demand, helping prevent blackouts and power outages.

The company's stock was down 1.43 percent in the last one week and 1.88 percent in the past month.

Harshvardhan Dole, Vice-President-Institutional Equities, IIFL believes invocation of section 11 or asking utilities to import coal is a step in the right direction. “I must compliment the government for the pragmatism that they are currently showing. It's good that even before the summer is yet to hit us, preparedness is underway to ensure that there are no power outages,” he said.

He continues to like the utility space and his preferred picks are NTPC, NHPC and Power Grid.

