Tata Power, Enel Group join hands for digital transformation of power distribution grids in India

Power generation company Tata Power, on Thursday said that it has entered into a partnership with an Italian green energy company, Enel Group, for implementing two key pilot projects through Tata Power’s Delhi-based distribution business.

Both organisations share the mutual goal of driving energy security for efficient and sustainable operations, and this pact will help speed up private sector participation in the digital transformation of power distribution grids in India, the two organisations said in a joint statement.

"Our association with Enel Group will help us accelerate digitalisation and automation of the distribution grid, including the implementation of the hybrid meter technology. We believe that these tech advancements will pave the way for sustainable and future-ready discoms in the country," said Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power.

Under the partnership, Tata Power’s distribution arm, Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL), will work closely with Enel Group affiliate company, Gridspertise, on project implementation, the organisations added in a joint statement.

The first pilot project will focus on accelerating digitalisation and automation of secondary substations. Additionally, Tata Power to also join the international co-creation program of Gridpertise’s proprietary, QEd – Quantum Edge Device.

QEd – Quantum Edge Device will virtualise grid functionalities and enable protection and control, automation, real-time fault detection and service restoration of the network, the organisations revealed.

Meanwhile, the second pilot project is aimed at deploying Gridpertises’ metering technology on a pilot basis in the Delhi power distribution network, which focuses on testing and evaluating the new hybrid smart metering technology featuring dual communication channel, via hybrid Power Line Communication (PLC) and Radio Frequency (RF).

Furthermore, Gridpertises’ offers an efficient and secure communication channel by auto-switching between PLC and RF channels depending on real time field conditions.

Robert Denda, CEO of Gridspertise said, "After opening Gridspertise’s offices in India, we are very proud to step up our collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution on crucial areas such as smart metering and substation automation with our state-of-the-art proprietary edge computing technology.

In addition, through our unique portfolio of proven digitalisation solutions, we are ready to work with the Indian distribution sector to improve grid performance, reduce technical and commercial losses, as well as frequent power interruptions caused by adverse climate events or by lack of real-time communication."

Earlier this week, Tata Power Renewable Energy received second tranche of investment worth Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest.

The stocks of Tata Power settled at Rs 205.60 per share, up over 0.5 percent, when the market ended.

