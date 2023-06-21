Tata Power Chairman unveils vision for renewable energy, targets 50% clean capacity, net zero emissions by 2045

One of the key announcements made by the Chairman was Tata Power's plan to increase its installed capacity of clean and green energy sources to 50 percent.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Power, delivered an inspiring speech on Tuesday, June 20, highlighting the company's commitment to renewable energy and its ambitious plans for expansion. The chairman's speech, accompanied by a press release, revealed Tata Power's strategic initiatives and investments aimed at capitalizing on India's growing renewables opportunity.

One of the key announcements made during the speech was Tata Power's plan to increase its installed capacity of clean and green energy sources to 50 percent.

Currently, Tata Power is well positioned to achieve this target, and the company aims to invest approximately Rs 12,000 crore, double the capital expenditure spent in the previous fiscal year, to support its growth targets. These investments will cover various areas, including the construction of a 4 GW manufacturing plant, renewable projects, transmission and distribution businesses in Odisha, Delhi, and Mumbai, as well as new opportunities.

The 4 GW cell and module manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, which is currently under construction, was highlighted as a significant milestone. The company expects the module line to be operational by October 2023, with the cell line following suit by the end of the year. This manufacturing facility will play a crucial role in enhancing Tata Power's production capabilities and contributing to the nation's renewable energy goals.

Furthermore, Tata Power showcased its successful track record in turning around distribution companies (Discoms) and expressed its interest in participating in privatisation opportunities once policy reforms are initiated. This commitment demonstrates Tata Power's expertise in improving operational efficiency and providing sustainable solutions for the power sector.

The speech also shed light on Tata Power's accomplishments in the solar rooftop segment. With an extensive channel network of 450 dealers spread across 275 districts, the company has gained a significant advantage. In the last quarter of the fiscal year FY23, the solar rooftop and captive solar EPC projects generated over Rs 1000 crore in revenue, marking a doubling from the previous year.

For the full year, Tata Power reported a revenue of Rs 2,770 crore, representing an impressive 83 percent year-on-year growth. The solar rooftop segment boasts a healthy closing order book, amounting to several hundred crores, as of March 2023.

Highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability, Chandrasekaran discussed Project Aalingana, which outlines Tata Power's vision of becoming a leader in planet resilience.