CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeTata Power Chairman unveils vision for renewable energy, targets 50% clean capacity, net zero emissions by 2045 News

Tata Power Chairman unveils vision for renewable energy, targets 50% clean capacity, net zero emissions by 2045

Tata Power Chairman unveils vision for renewable energy, targets 50% clean capacity, net zero emissions by 2045
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 2:29:44 AM IST (Published)

One of the key announcements made by the Chairman was Tata Power's plan to increase its installed capacity of clean and green energy sources to 50 percent.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Power, delivered an inspiring speech on Tuesday, June 20, highlighting the company's commitment to renewable energy and its ambitious plans for expansion. The chairman's speech, accompanied by a press release, revealed Tata Power's strategic initiatives and investments aimed at capitalizing on India's growing renewables opportunity.

Live Tv

Loading...

One of the key announcements made during the speech was Tata Power's plan to increase its installed capacity of clean and green energy sources to 50 percent.
Currently, Tata Power is well positioned to achieve this target, and the company aims to invest approximately Rs 12,000 crore, double the capital expenditure spent in the previous fiscal year, to support its growth targets. These investments will cover various areas, including the construction of a 4 GW manufacturing plant, renewable projects, transmission and distribution businesses in Odisha, Delhi, and Mumbai, as well as new opportunities.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X