Tata Power Chairman unveils vision for renewable energy, targets 50% clean capacity, net zero emissions by 2045

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Power, delivered an inspiring speech on Tuesday, June 20, highlighting the company's commitment to renewable energy and its ambitious plans for expansion. The chairman's speech, accompanied by a press release, revealed Tata Power's strategic initiatives and investments aimed at capitalizing on India's growing renewables opportunity.

One of the key announcements made during the speech was Tata Power's plan to increase its installed capacity of clean and green energy sources to 50 percent.