India's power regulator allows Tata Power to supply from Mundra UMPP under "extraordinary circumstances"

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has directed Tata Power Ltd. to supply from the Mundra Ultra Mega Power Plant (UMPP), as per Section 11 provisins of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003 allows the government to ask power generating companies to operate and maintain output in accordance with the directons given under extraordinary circumstances.

India is witnessing record power demand as the country is grappling with a severe heatwave in many parts. Power consumption from April 2022 to February 2023 stood at 1,377.43 billion units, higher than the 1,374 billion units recorded in the entire financial year 2022.

However, India's power consumption dipped only marginally, but it did dip for the first time in 31 months due to unseasonal rains. However, the data showed that the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 209.01 gigawatt (GW) in March 2023. Peak power demand is expected to touch 229 GW during this summer season as per power ministry estimates.

The Mundra UMPP was temporarily shut due to mounting losses and lower realisations.

Tata Power is still waiting for state discoms to sign the supplementary Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

In a statement to CNBC-TV18, Tata Power said that the interim CERC order will not stand in the way of finalising the supplementary PPA with Gujarat and other beneficiary states.

"The interim order notes that during the period when the Central Government has given directions under Section 11 of The Electricity Act, the obligations of the parties under the existing power purchase agreement for supply of power would not apply and the power supply obligations would only be governed by the said section 11 directions. Moreover, under section 11, the tariff would be determined by the commission on the settled legal principles of full cost pass through," the company's statement said further.

Tata Power further said that the Mundra generation plant is already producing power and supplying to the beneficiary states and will increase it further based on their requirements.