Tata Power board gives nod to appointment of former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as independent director

By CNBCTV18.com

Tata Power on Friday announced that its board of directors had 'unanimously approved' the appointment of former Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi as an independent director of the firm.

Mehrishi has been appointed "additional director (non-executive, independent), not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of five years with effect from October 28, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders," the company informed the stock exchanges.

The company added that Mehrishi fulfills the "criteria of independence as required under the Companies Act 2013 and the rules framed thereunder and the SEBI." the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it added.

At present, the ex-bureaucrat serves as an independent director on the following companies' boards -- Dabur India, Piramal Enterprises, Infomerics Analytics and Research, Tata Power Renewable Energy and Leap Insights Foundation.

Mehrishi is a retired IAS officer from the 1978-batch of the Rajasthan cadre. He was the Union home secretary from 2015 to 2017. After his retirement, he took up the post of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) till August 2020.

His entire bureaucratic career spans around 40 years. He held key positions in the Central and Rajasthan governments. This year, he was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, the top civilian honour.

Tata Power announced Mehrishi's appointment on the day it declared strong quarterly results for September quarter.