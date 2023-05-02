Tata Play, ideaForge Technology get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

Tata Play, the first company in India to use the confidential pre-filing of draft papers option for an initial share sale in December 2022, obtained the regulator's observation letter on April 26.
Indian satellite television service provider Tata Play and drone maker ideaForge Technology have received capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of Indi (Sebi)'s approval to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).
Formerly known as Tata Sky, Tata Play, is the first company in the country to use the confidential pre-filing of draft papers for an initial share sale in December last year, obtained by Sebi's observation letter on April 26.
IdeaForge Technology, which filed its preliminary papers with the regulator in February this year, got its observation letter last month.
IdeaForge Technology's public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 48,69,712 equity shares by one of the promoters and existing shareholders.
As per the reports, Company plans to spend Rs 50 crore for debt payment, Rs 135 crore towards funding working capital requirements and Rs 40 crore for investment in product development among other uses.
Many experts said that under the pre-filing route, there is no pressure on the company to go for an IPO. In the pre-filing route, an IPO can be floated within 18 months from the date of Sebi's final comments, unlike the traditional route where companies have to launch the IPO within 12 months. This route also provides flexibility to change the primary issue size by 50 percent till the Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) stage.
ideaForge Technology was founded in 2007 and has the largest operational deployment of indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) across India, with its drones taking off every five minutes on average for surveillance and mapping.
