Tata Play, ideaForge Technology get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

Indian satellite television service provider Tata Play and drone maker ideaForge Technology have received capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of Indi (Sebi)'s approval to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Formerly known as Tata Sky, Tata Play, is the first company in the country to use the confidential pre-filing of draft papers for an initial share sale in December last year, obtained by Sebi's observation letter on April 26.