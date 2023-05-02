English
Tata Play, ideaForge Technology get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

Tata Play, the first company in India to use the confidential pre-filing of draft papers option for an initial share sale in December 2022, obtained the regulator's observation letter on April 26.

Indian satellite television service provider Tata Play and drone maker ideaForge Technology have received capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of Indi (Sebi)'s approval to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Formerly known as Tata Sky, Tata Play, is the first company in the country to use the confidential pre-filing of draft papers for an initial share sale in December last year, obtained by Sebi's observation letter on April 26.
IdeaForge Technology, which filed its preliminary papers with the regulator in February this year, got its observation letter last month. 
X