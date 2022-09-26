Tata Motors unveils Yodha 2.0, Intra V50 and Intra V20 as part of its 'Future of Pick-up Trucks' launch

By Jude Sannith

Mini Tata Motors is targeting sales of 1,000 vehicles from its new pick-up range across dealerships as new pick-up trucks are aimed to provide the lowest cost of ownership in its class and will cater to the first-mile movement of agricultural and dairy products between centres, said Girish Wagh, ED of Tata Motors

Tata Motors unveiled its next generation of pick-up trucks on Monday, September 26, for the festive season. In its event ‘Future of Pick-up Trucks’, Girish Wagh, ED of Tata Motors, unveiled Yodha 2.0, Intra V50, and Intra V20.

Intra V50 will feature best-in-class load capacity, and Intra V20 will be the first bi-fuel model in the light commercial trucks segment, said Wagh. While mentioning the price range, he said that Yodha 2.0 is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, Yodha EX starts at Rs 10.74 lakh and Intra V50 costs Rs 8.67 lakh, ex-showroom.

He also mentioned that Intra V20 by Tata Motors would launch India's first bi-fuel pick-up truck with a cumulative range of 700 kilometres.

Commenting on the growth of the LCV segment in India, Wagh said that India has significant room for future growth in the LCV segment, which is fuelled by rapid urbanisation, e-commerce, and hub-and-spoke structures

Tata Motors sales in the domestic and international market for August 2022 grew by 35 percent and stood at 78,843 vehicles, compared to 57,995 units during August 2021. The company's total domestic sales went up by 41 percent and stood at 76,479 units in August 2022 as compared to selling 54,190 units in the corresponding period a year ago.

Domestic sales of medium, heavy and intermediate commercial vehicles in August 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 8,962 units in August 2021. Domestic sales of PV grew by 68 percent and stood at 47,166 for August 2022.