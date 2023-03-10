Tata Motors unit Tata Technologies files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

The company plans on selling up to 9.5 crore shares, representing nearly 23.6 percent of its paid-up share capital through the IPO.

Tata Technologies Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd., has filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering.

The company plans on selling up to 9.5 crore shares, representing nearly 23.6 percent of its paid-up share capital through the IPO, according to the exchange filing.

Parent company Tata Motors Ltd., will be selling 8.1 crore shares or 20 percent stake through an Offer for Sale.

Other selling shareholders in the IPO will be Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd., which plans to sell 97.1 lakh shares (2.4 percent), and Tata Capital Growth Fund I, which plans to sell 48.58 lakh shares (1.2 percent) of Tata Technologies.

According to the company's annual report of 2022, Tata Motors owns a 74.42 percent stake in Tata Technologies.

Tata Technologies is a global engineering and product development digital services firm. It offers services to industries across automotive, aerospace, industrial heavy machinery and others.

It is a strategic supplier to Airbus and had recently inaugurated its innovation centre in Toulouse, France, as part of its strategy to cater to the product engineering and digital requirements of the global aerospace and defence sector.

In June, Tata Technologies joined the Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium to promote the development of sustainable mobility solutions and encourage collaboration within the industry.

For financial year 2022, Tata Technologies had clocked revenue of $473.5 million.