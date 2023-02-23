Tata Motors to raise $1 billion via stake sale in EV business

Earlier this week, US-based ride-hailing service company Uber signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to introduce 25,000 EVs in India for ride-sharing over three years.

India's third largest automotive manufacturer Tata Motors is likely to raise up to $1 billion via a stake sale in its electric vehicle (EV) business and has begun talks with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors.

The Tata Group company plans to sell a significant minority stake and is looking for a valuation of around $10.5 billion, reported Economic Times citing sources.

UAE-based Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company, the Saudi Arabia-headquartered Public Investment Fund, Singapore's Temasek Holdings, and KKR and General Atlantic are expected to be the investors.

Tata Motors plans to use the bulk of the funds to settle its outstanding debt and infuse a small portion as primary equity in the EV business, the report added.

Earlier this week, US-based ride-hailing service company Uber signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to introduce 25,000 EVs in India for ride-sharing over three years.

Tata Motors, which ranks third among India's top automobile companies after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors in terms of sales, has already outlined plans to expand its electric car portfolio and launch several new models in the upcoming few years. The company, in 2021, raised $1 billion from TPG and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ for its EV unit at a $9 billion valuation, pledging to invest more than $2 billion in its EV business over five years.

India's car market is tiny compared to its population, with electric models making up just 1 percent of total car sales of about 3 million a year. The Indian government wants to grow this to 30 percent by 2030.

The carmaker dominates the EV segment in the domestic market led by its Nexon EV. In 2022, four out of every five electric cars sold in India were from Tata Motors.

Tata Motors shares were trading at 0.65 percent higher at 432.25 on Thursday after Mumbai's civic body BEST takes 400 Tata CNG buses off the roads.